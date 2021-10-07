Jinjer Postpones Canadian Shows; US Shows Still Going Ahead

After dropping one of the most anticipated metal albums of the year, "Wallflowers" - which topped the charts worldwide by achieving #1 and top 10 rankings in the US, UK, Canada, Germany and beyond - Jinjer wasted no time hitting the road in Europe, once again proving that if there is a chance to tour- even in these strange times, that Jinjer will do almost anything (legally!) to give their fans a show to remember.

This European Tour, together with French metalists Hypno5e and Napalm Records labelmates Space Of Variations, was not only Jinjer's first tour since Covid-19 put a stop to everything, but for many local promoters, venues and fans alike – it was the first international tour to hit their cities since March 2020, and served as a beacon to the music community that touring is indeed possible, if you take a few calculated risks.

The band stated to fans on social media:

"EU TOUR IS OVER! Wow, what a tour this was! For JINJER, as well as our brothers in Hypno5e and Space Of Variations, this run was important on so many different levels. For one, we were one of the first tours to cross borders since the pandemic started - and many shows we were the first full capacity shows for promoters and clubs since then as well, or the first metal shows, or the first shows you got to watch standing up with very little restrictions - and not to mention our very first tour since March 2020! This tour was hard for all involved, but it was 200% worth it. For all other bands wondering if they should move their tours to 2022… please do not - the clubs, the promoters, the local crews, the caterers, the local bands and especially the fans NEED you to play this year and make things normal again! If we can do it then you probably can as well… Thanks to each and every single one of you that came out to these shows - we made a small piece of history together!!! PS: COMING TO AMERICA TOUR 2021 IS UP NEXT!!"

In addition to their several already sold out North American tour dates (including Nashville, TN, which has just reached capacity), Jinjer is thrilled to reveal that they've not only added two new dates in Rochester, NY and Harrisburg, PA, but have expanded rooms at select stops. The Milwaukee, WI show at The Rave has been upgraded to the main room, while the show in Tempe, AZ will move to the Marquee Theater (previously purchased tickets are valid).

Due to current Covid capacity restrictions in Canada, the previously scheduled shows in Toronto, ON and Montreal, QC - which weren't able to be relocated - will be postponed to 2022.

The North American tour schedule is now as follows:

October 22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (Sold Out)

October 23 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

October 24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater (Sold Out)

October 25 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater (Sold Out)

October 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (Sold Out)

October 28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades (Sold Out)

October 29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

October 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater (Sold Out)

October 31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

November 2 - Denver, CO - Summit (Sold Out)

November 4 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

November 5 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

November 6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

November 7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues (Sold Out)

November 9 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

November 10 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde

November 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

November 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

November 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

November 16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

November 17 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

November 18 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

November 19 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

November 20 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

November 21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

November 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw (Sold Out)

November 24 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

November 26 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

November 27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage (Sold Out)

November 28 - Charlotte, NC - Underground (Sold Out)

November 30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

December 1 - Tampa, FL - Jannus

December 2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

December 3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

December 4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl (Sold Out)

December 5 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

December 7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

December 8 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

December 9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

December 11 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

December 12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater