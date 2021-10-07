Negura Bunget Releases Second Single, "Tinere?e Fara Batrâne?e" From New Album, "Zau"

Negura Bunget has revealed an edited version of the amazing track "Tinere?e Fara Batrâne?e" ("Youth without Age") as the second spellbinding single taken from the Romanian black metal pioneers' final album "Zau" ("Old God"). This release will not only constitute the band's swansong, but it will also provide the conclusion of the "Transylvanian trilogy" as envisioned by the late Gabriel "Negru" Mafa. "Zau" has been slated for release on November 26.

"Zau" is the legacy of drummer and mastermind "Gabriel "Negru" Mafa, who tragically passed far too early at the age of 42 years on March 21, 2017. This album has been completed and respectfully created upon Negru's original drum-track recordings by the last active line-up of Negura Bunget. You can pre-order the album here.

Negura Bunget comments: "The title of 'Tinere?e Fara Batrâne?e', which translated into English means 'Youth without Age' is inspired by a tale of Petre Ispirescu", explains singer Tibor Kati. "Petre Ispirescu was an important editor and folklorist, who gathered and published Romanian folk tales in the 19th century and thus played an important part in the preservation of our heritage. His recounting of the story 'Tinere?e fara batrâne?e ?i via?a fara de moarte' ('Youth without Age and Life without Death'), which provided Negru's main inspiration for this song, revolves around the themes of the human condition, immortality, and death. The melancholic reed instrument at the opening of the track is actually an Armenian duduk."

Tracklisting:

1. Brad

2. Iarba Fiarelor

3. Obrazar

4. Tinere?e Fara Batrâne?e

5. Toaca Din Cer