Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Sweden's Deber
Whether we are talking about the likes of bands as varied as Candlemass, Count Raven, Isole or Witchcraft, there has been a rich history of doom metal in Sweden for decades. An impressive funeral doom act has recently blossomed from Swedish soil: Deber. While the band is new, its members have been around the block. The duo, operating under the ever-so-lovely pseudonyms “DIE” and “HCF,” have been involved in the Swedish dark metal scene for years with projects like Anguish, Ondskapt, Avksy, and Acolytes of Moros.
https://youtu.be/f1R25cIbk8w?t=7
The duo formed Deber at the onset of the pandemic in 2020 for the purpose of “creating something even darker and denser than their previous bands - achieving this by going slow, and going full-on funeral doom,” according to a press release. Deber is set to release its dreary debut album, “Aspire to Affliction,” on November 5 via Personal Records. “Aspire to Affliction” was recorded in a location deep in the woods of Uppsala, and the inherent mystery and darkness of the forest bleeds into the release’s five tracks. For those who find pleasure in misery, or quite simply enjoy the down-trodden, horrific sounds of funeral doom, Deber is an exciting new band worthy of attention.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Three Tremors To Release New Album In November
- Next Article:
Negura Bunget Releases Second Song From New Album
0 Comments on "Unearthing the Metal Underground: Deber"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.