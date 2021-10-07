Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Sweden's Deber

Whether we are talking about the likes of bands as varied as Candlemass, Count Raven, Isole or Witchcraft, there has been a rich history of doom metal in Sweden for decades. An impressive funeral doom act has recently blossomed from Swedish soil: Deber. While the band is new, its members have been around the block. The duo, operating under the ever-so-lovely pseudonyms “DIE” and “HCF,” have been involved in the Swedish dark metal scene for years with projects like Anguish, Ondskapt, Avksy, and Acolytes of Moros.

https://youtu.be/f1R25cIbk8w?t=7

The duo formed Deber at the onset of the pandemic in 2020 for the purpose of “creating something even darker and denser than their previous bands - achieving this by going slow, and going full-on funeral doom,” according to a press release. Deber is set to release its dreary debut album, “Aspire to Affliction,” on November 5 via Personal Records. “Aspire to Affliction” was recorded in a location deep in the woods of Uppsala, and the inherent mystery and darkness of the forest bleeds into the release’s five tracks. For those who find pleasure in misery, or quite simply enjoy the down-trodden, horrific sounds of funeral doom, Deber is an exciting new band worthy of attention.