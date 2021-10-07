Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons Reveals New Touring Singer Joel Peters
After listening to hundreds of audition tapes, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons are proud to welcome Bootyard Bandits vocalist Joel Peters to the fold for their upcoming UK tour.
The band comments "Joel stood out from the very start. Rehearsals have gone well and we were extremely happy with Joel’s performance at Headbanger’s Balls Fest in Belgium last weekend, so we've decided to give him the role for the upcoming UK tour in November."
In response to getting the gig for the upcoming tour Joel says "I’m stoked that the guys have asked me along to do the Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons UK tour this November. It’s an honour to have been given the opportunity to play alongside these absolute legends whose music I’ve loved listening to over the last few years. Can’t wait to do the band and fans proud. See you all out on the road this November!"
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will be kicking off their upcoming UK tour on the 4th of November. All dates can be found below:
November 4th - Buckley - Tivoli
November 5th - Great Yarmouth - HRH Festival
November 6th - Manchester - Academy 3
November 8th - Aberdeen - Unit 51
November 9th - Glasgow - The Garage
November 10th - Carlisle - The Brickyard
November 12th - Birmingham - O2 Institute 2
November 13th - Bradford - Nightrain
November 14th - Sunderland - Independent
November 15th - Milton Keynes - The Craufurd Arms
November 17th - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms
November 18th - Bristol - Thekla
November 19th - Bournemouth - Old Fire Station
November 20th - Swansea - Patti Pavilion
