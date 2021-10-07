1914 Announces UK Tour Dates With Ruadh
Ukrainian blackened death/doom metal band 1914 has announced that they will be heading to the United Kingdom next Spring for a series of headlining shows. Support on the trek, dubbed the "All Quiet On The Western Front Tour," will come from Celtic metal band Ruadh.
The tour dates are as follows:
April 28 - Plymouth, Underground
April 29 - Cardiff, Fuel
April 30 - Bridgwater, Southwest Heavyfest
May 1 - Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon
May 2 - London, Black Heart
May 3 - Stoke, Underground
May 4 - Manchester, Satans Hollow
May 5 - Glasgow, Audio
May 6 - Nottingham, Ye Old Salutation
May 7 - Leeds, Boom
