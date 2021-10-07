1914 Announces UK Tour Dates With Ruadh

Ukrainian blackened death/doom metal band 1914 has announced that they will be heading to the United Kingdom next Spring for a series of headlining shows. Support on the trek, dubbed the "All Quiet On The Western Front Tour," will come from Celtic metal band Ruadh.

The tour dates are as follows:

April 28 - Plymouth, Underground

April 29 - Cardiff, Fuel

April 30 - Bridgwater, Southwest Heavyfest

May 1 - Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon

May 2 - London, Black Heart

May 3 - Stoke, Underground

May 4 - Manchester, Satans Hollow

May 5 - Glasgow, Audio

May 6 - Nottingham, Ye Old Salutation

May 7 - Leeds, Boom