"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

1914 Announces UK Tour Dates With Ruadh

posted Oct 7, 2021 at 10:28 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Ukrainian blackened death/doom metal band 1914 has announced that they will be heading to the United Kingdom next Spring for a series of headlining shows. Support on the trek, dubbed the "All Quiet On The Western Front Tour," will come from Celtic metal band Ruadh.

The tour dates are as follows:

April 28 - Plymouth, Underground
April 29 - Cardiff, Fuel
April 30 - Bridgwater, Southwest Heavyfest
May 1 - Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon
May 2 - London, Black Heart
May 3 - Stoke, Underground
May 4 - Manchester, Satans Hollow
May 5 - Glasgow, Audio
May 6 - Nottingham, Ye Old Salutation
May 7 - Leeds, Boom

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "1914 Announces UK Tour Dates"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 