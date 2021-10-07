Necronemesis (Ex-Death, Mantas) Premiere New Music Video For "They Live in the Attic"

Band Photo: Death (?)

Puerto Rican death metal outfit Necronemesis premiere their new music video for "They Live in the Attic", taken from their new album "Some Things Should Stay Underground". The band features guitarist Rick Rozz, best known as a founding member of Death and pre-Death band Mantas, as a guest member. The record is out now via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions.