Existentia Premiere New Song "Planned Obsolescence" From Upcoming New Album "Calculating Failure"
Pennsylvanian brutal/tech death metal band Existentia premiere a new song entitled “Planned Obsolescence”, taken from their new album "Calculating Failure", which was released on September 17th.
Check out now "Planned Obsolescence" below.
