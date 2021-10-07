SeeYouSpaceCowboy Premiere New Single “Intersecting Storylines To The Same Tragedy” - Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie Guests On Vocals

SeeYouSpaceCowboy premiere their new track “Intersecting Storylines To The Same Tragedy“, which features guest vocals from Underoath drummer/vocalist Aaron Gillespie. The track is off SeeYouSpaceCowboy‘s upcoming new album “The Romance Of Affliction“, due out November 05th via Pure Noise Records.

Explains frontwoman Connie Sgarbossa:

“This track’s just about the process of struggling with a mental illness and pulling yourself out. A lot of it is about how sometimes people can go about things the wrong way and it can be almost more detrimental, so it’s a song about stopping, taking a breath and really thinking about if you’re pushing yourself too hard, or if what you’re doing may seem like it’s helping a lot, but isn’t the best for your actual mental health and physical health. That was the big theme of that song. And of course, Aaron fucking kills it on his guest part.”