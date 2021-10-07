Thy Art Is Murder Premiere New Music Video For “Dead Sun” - To Reissue “Hate” In November
Thy Art Is Murder will be reissuing their 2012 studio full-length “Hate” via Nuclear Blast on November 05th. Coming along with this impending reissue is the below music video for the album track “Dead Sun“, which features a guest appearabce from Nico Webers (War From A Harlots Mouth).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wayfarer Signs With Century Media
- Next Article:
SeeYouSpaceCowboy Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Thy Art Is Murder Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.