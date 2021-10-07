Thy Art Is Murder Premiere New Music Video For “Dead Sun” - To Reissue “Hate” In November

Thy Art Is Murder will be reissuing their 2012 studio full-length “Hate” via Nuclear Blast on November 05th. Coming along with this impending reissue is the below music video for the album track “Dead Sun“, which features a guest appearabce from Nico Webers (War From A Harlots Mouth).