Wayfarer Signs With Century Media Records

Denver-based Black Metal outfit Wayfarer has announced that they've signed with Century Media Records! The band brings together trappings of black metal with the Americana stylings of the rugged West. In celebration of the signing, Century Media has re-released the band's two albums, "A Romance With Violence" and "World's Blood" on all major digital platforms, with physical re-releases scheduled for next summer (2022)

Speaking on their signing with CM, Wayfarer remarks:

"We are deeply excited to have Wayfarer joining forces with Century Media. As fans of music as well as musicians, all of us came up from a formative age listening to so many seminal releases from artists in their stable. We are honored to have a chance to contribute back to this well, and for this next chapter exploring the furthest frontiers of our own sound - Black Metal of the American West."

Philipp Schulte, Director and Chief A&R of Century Media comments on the signing as follows:

"No other band sounds like Wayfarer. Merging atmospheric black metal and the dramatics of bands like Ulver and Bathory with Americana sounds reveals a level of originality that is second to none. Working with Wayfarer underlines the label’s commitment to strike new paths. We are honored and very excited welcoming Wayfarer to Century Media Records."