Arcturus Announces European Tour Dates With Iotunn
Iotunn is very glad to announce they will be supporting legendary Arcturus on their upcoming European tour in January and February of 2022!
Iotunn comments: "We are proud and excited to be a part of this extensive Arcturus anniversary tour! It will bring us across much of Scandinavia, the European mainland and the UK which has been something we all wished to do. Finally, we can share our album 'Access All Worlds' with people around the continent where it is meant to be shared - live on stage!
Arcturus has created groundbreaking music over the years that has inspired all of us in IOTUNN deeply. To be able to share this journey with them as they go on their biggest European tour yet is really something special! We all hope to give the attendances around Europe a one-of-a-kind experience when we seek to make every night as monstrous a journey possible. See you out there Europe!"
Jan. 20, 2022 - NO - Oslo - Parkteatret
Jan. 21, 2022 - SE - Gothenburg - Valand
Jan. 22, 2022 - SE - Stockholm - Hus 7
Jan. 23, 2022 - DK - Copenhagen - Beta
Jan. 24, 2022 - DE - Hamburg - Logo
Jan. 25, 2022 - PL - Gdansk - Drizzly Grizzly
Jan. 26, 2022 - PL - Warsaw - Hydrozagadka
Jan. 27, 2022 - CZ - Prague - Rock Café
Jan. 28, 2022 - DE - Leipzig - Hellraiser
Jan. 29, 2022 - CH - Zurich - Hall of Fame
Jan. 30, 2022 - AT - Vienna - Viper Room
Feb. 01, 2022 - SI - Ljubljana - Orto Bar
Feb. 02, 2022 - IT - Milan - Legend Club
Feb. 03, 2022 - FR - Toulouse - Le Rex
Feb. 04, 2022 - ES - Madrid - Copernico
Feb. 05, 2022 - ES - Barcelona - Boveda
Feb. 06, 2022 - FR - Rennes - Ubu
Feb. 07, 2022 - GB - Manchester - Rebelion
Feb. 08, 2022 - GB - Glasgow - Audio
Feb. 09, 2022 - IE - Dublin - Opium
Feb. 10, 2022 - GB - London - The Dome
Feb. 11, 2022 - NL - Rotterdam - Baroeg
Feb. 12, 2022 - FR - Paris - Petit Bain
