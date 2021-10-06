Arcturus Announces European Tour Dates With Iotunn

Iotunn is very glad to announce they will be supporting legendary Arcturus on their upcoming European tour in January and February of 2022!

Iotunn comments: "We are proud and excited to be a part of this extensive Arcturus anniversary tour! It will bring us across much of Scandinavia, the European mainland and the UK which has been something we all wished to do. Finally, we can share our album 'Access All Worlds' with people around the continent where it is meant to be shared - live on stage!

Arcturus has created groundbreaking music over the years that has inspired all of us in IOTUNN deeply. To be able to share this journey with them as they go on their biggest European tour yet is really something special! We all hope to give the attendances around Europe a one-of-a-kind experience when we seek to make every night as monstrous a journey possible. See you out there Europe!"

Jan. 20, 2022 - NO - Oslo - Parkteatret

Jan. 21, 2022 - SE - Gothenburg - Valand

Jan. 22, 2022 - SE - Stockholm - Hus 7

Jan. 23, 2022 - DK - Copenhagen - Beta

Jan. 24, 2022 - DE - Hamburg - Logo

Jan. 25, 2022 - PL - Gdansk - Drizzly Grizzly

Jan. 26, 2022 - PL - Warsaw - Hydrozagadka

Jan. 27, 2022 - CZ - Prague - Rock Café

Jan. 28, 2022 - DE - Leipzig - Hellraiser

Jan. 29, 2022 - CH - Zurich - Hall of Fame

Jan. 30, 2022 - AT - Vienna - Viper Room

Feb. 01, 2022 - SI - Ljubljana - Orto Bar

Feb. 02, 2022 - IT - Milan - Legend Club

Feb. 03, 2022 - FR - Toulouse - Le Rex

Feb. 04, 2022 - ES - Madrid - Copernico

Feb. 05, 2022 - ES - Barcelona - Boveda

Feb. 06, 2022 - FR - Rennes - Ubu

Feb. 07, 2022 - GB - Manchester - Rebelion

Feb. 08, 2022 - GB - Glasgow - Audio

Feb. 09, 2022 - IE - Dublin - Opium

Feb. 10, 2022 - GB - London - The Dome

Feb. 11, 2022 - NL - Rotterdam - Baroeg

Feb. 12, 2022 - FR - Paris - Petit Bain