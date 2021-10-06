Darkwoods My Betrothed Shares New Lyric Video "Murktide And Midnight Sun"
After the black/epic metal pioneers Darkwoods My Betrothed reemerged from the depths of doom after a 23-year dormancy with their first single "In Evil, Sickness And In Grief" off the upcoming album, "Angel Of Carnage Unleashed" (out November 12, 2021 via Napalm Records), the Finnish foursome takes it up a notch with their thrilling second single, "Murktide And Midnight Sun!"
The original line-up of Darkwoods My Betrothed has rejoined forces, now augmented by Tuomas Holopainen as a full member of the band and Kai Hahto (both of Nightwish) as session drummer. "Murktide And Midnight Sun" showcases the epic, folk and Viking elements that are characteristic of the band’s sound. With a blend of Pasi Kankkunen's clean warrior vocals, majestic choirs, heavy guitar riffs and Kai Hahto’s pounding drums, Darkwoods My Betrothed present a hymn of true black epic metal!
Darkwoods My Betrothed on their new single:
"It was very important for us when choosing the singles off the new album to demonstrate the versatility of our sound: how we can put forward a blasting black metal carnage with tortured shrieks and follow that up with an epic anthem with clean vocals – and the two songs definitely sound like the same band. Epic songs and clean vocals have always been part of our trademark sound and “Murktide and Midnight Sun” is absolutely one of the finest and catchiest epic anthems that we have recorded."
