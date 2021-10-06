Veil Of Maya Posts New Music Video "Outrun" Online
Genre-bending metal powerhouse Veil of Maya has today released their latest music video for their track "Outrun" (via Sumerian Records). The music video is one of the first of its kind filmed at a live concert since the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking on today's release, frontman Lukas Magyar shares:
"Outrun is extra special to us because it's something we haven't done before and we weren't trying too hard to make something different. It just came together organically and we were all very pleased when it was complete."
