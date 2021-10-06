Schemata Theory To Release New Album "Unity In Time" In February; Releases New Music Video "Voices"

What is it to have a voice? When can voices be a means to unify? And when are they a tool for sowing the seeds of division? With the release of their powerful new single, "Voices," Schemata Theory explore all of these questions.

Reemerging in 2021 with the announcement of their upcoming second full-length album, "Unity In Time" (set for release on 25th February 2022), Schemata Theory aspire to share their message of unity and compassion with ever greater audiences.

Vocalist Myles Dyer comments: "’Voices’ provides the perfect introduction to our upcoming album 'Unity in Time', which explores the nature of connection and our abilities to reach out. The video strips back the idea of what it is to have a voice; How it can be a means to unify, but also a tool for sowing seeds of division."

"Unity in Time" is Schemata Theory’s acknowledgement that the struggle continues as we all try to create and develop much needed connections. Our common humanity exists beyond fear, ego and defensiveness, all of which stands in its way. Returning to the studio to work with Justin Hill (SikTh, Heart of a Coward, Betraying The Martyrs) and drawing on their disparate influences in the likes of Killswitch Engage, Enter Shikari and Funeral for a Friend, the band have pulled together their greatest work to date. The album artwork can be viewed below.

Schemata Theory states: "We wanted to explore the concept of connection in this new album and its importance in every aspect of life. Technological advancements in the 21st century have drowned us in the mass-exposure of information, revealing uncomfortable truths - and untruths - about the world and its inhabitants. As a result, it has exposed the disconnects that permeate through modern life.

"It is an immense privilege to write music that resonates with its listeners whether online or at live shows - it's the ultimate buzz! And so with 'Unity in Time' being our most passionate creation to date, we can't wait for you all to hear it, and then for us to see your reactions."