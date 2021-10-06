Blistering Joy Premiere New Music Video "Funeral for the Death of My Dreams"

Long Beach, California-based sludge/hardcore band Blistering Joy premiere a new song entitled “Funeral for the Death of My Dreams”. The track is from the band's self-titled EP, which was recorded, mixed and mastered by Teeth’s Erol Ulug.

Tell the band:

“This track was brutally fashioned from personal rage at the expense of one’s self, an emotion that has since been severed. An elegy to the perceived permanence of failure as a human vessel only to have regrets left behind with a content corpse. No one will remember the dreams that remain unfulfilled as they decay with the body.

To all those still struggling in the harsh grip of suicidal thoughts and crippled by the hellish depths of mental health know that Blistering Joy loves you. Fear not, reach out, you will be embraced.”