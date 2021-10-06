"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Belushi Speed Ball Premiere New Music Video For "We're Not Thrashers, We're Hipster Posers"

posted Oct 6, 2021 at 2:50 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Kentucky band Belushi Speed Ball premiere a new music video for “We're Not Thrashers, We're Hipster Posers ”. The track is off their 2021 double-EP entitled Stella 1 and Stella 2.

Explaines by guitarist/vocalist Vinny:

“Gatekeeping invariably exists within every music scene, and the less a band fits the scene’s unspoken criteria, the more closed doors it encounters. The music video then pokes fun at what it often takes to open a door – at a choice that many bands make to achieve some perceived level of success. Specifically, Belushi Speed Ball endures a pact that sacrifices their identity in exchange for an ambiguous promise of popularity, a deal that is not made with the Devil, but rather with a collective of homogenized copycats.”

