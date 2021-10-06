Genocide Pact Premiere New Single & Music Video “Perverse Dominion”

Genocide Pact will release their upcoming new self-titled album on December 03rd via Relapse Records. A new official music video for “Perverse Dominion” from it has premiered online streaming via YouTube below.

Explains vocalist/guitarist Tim Mullaney :

“Lyrically, this song is about how, as humans, our greatest strength is our mind – and in a world of people stepping over each other to get ahead, the mind is the first thing targeted by powerful people trying to keep you below them. Every day we are manipulated by corporations and politicians that think we are idiots – make their jobs harder and don’t be one.

You turn on the news and see mass shootings, a global pandemic, endless war, and corporations and politicians trying to sell you bullshit. You pick up your phone and another friend or family member has died. On top of that, you’re broke as fuck and work endlessly for a boss that doesn’t even know your name. You find yourself paranoid, pissed off, and embracing nihilism.”

“Genocide Pact” track list:

01 – “Led To Extinction”

02 – “Perverse Dominion”

03 – “Fossilized Future”

04 – “Mutilated Vision”

05 – “Deprive / Degrade”

06 – “Purged Flesh”

07 – “Barbaric Regression”

08 – “Industrial Obedience”