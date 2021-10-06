"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Disciples Of Verity (Living Colour, God Forbid, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Remember The Living”

posted Oct 6, 2021 at 2:24 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of God Forbid

Band Photo: God Forbid (?)

Disciples Of Verity (Living Colour, God Forbid, etc.) premiere their latest track “Remember The Living“. The band’s debut album “Pragmatic Sanction” is scheudled for a release this fall via SM1 Music Group/UMG.

Comments frontman Corey Glover:

“Despite the darkness you feel, the fact that you can draw breath is a gift.”

Disciples Of Verity have the below live dates scheduled in support of the band’s forthcoming debut release:

10/20 Brooklyn, NY – Our Wicked Lady
10/21 Virginia Beach, VA – Scandals Live
10/25 Saginaw, MI – Hamilton Street Pub
10/26 Bradley, IL – Looney Bin
10/27 Westland, MI – Token Lounge
10/29 Hellam, PA – The Tourist Inn
10/30 New Bedford, MA – Vault Music Hall
10/31 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

