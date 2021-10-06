Disciples Of Verity (Living Colour, God Forbid, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Remember The Living”
Band Photo: God Forbid (?)
Disciples Of Verity (Living Colour, God Forbid, etc.) premiere their latest track “Remember The Living“. The band’s debut album “Pragmatic Sanction” is scheudled for a release this fall via SM1 Music Group/UMG.
Comments frontman Corey Glover:
“Despite the darkness you feel, the fact that you can draw breath is a gift.”
Disciples Of Verity have the below live dates scheduled in support of the band’s forthcoming debut release:
10/20 Brooklyn, NY – Our Wicked Lady
10/21 Virginia Beach, VA – Scandals Live
10/25 Saginaw, MI – Hamilton Street Pub
10/26 Bradley, IL – Looney Bin
10/27 Westland, MI – Token Lounge
10/29 Hellam, PA – The Tourist Inn
10/30 New Bedford, MA – Vault Music Hall
10/31 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Like Moths To Flames Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Genocide Pact Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Disciples Of Verity (Living Colour) Premiere Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.