Like Moths To Flames Premiere New Single “The Preservation Of Hate” From Upcoming EP “Pure Like Porcelain”

Like Moths To Flames' new EP “Pure Like Porcelain” will be released on November 05th via UNFD. A first advance track from it by the name of “The Preservation Of Hate“, has premiered via YouTube and is streaming for you below.

Explains frontman Chris Roetter:

“I think we just wanted to have fun with this one. A lot of time, the focus for Moths is working cool chorus parts into the structure, so it’s a nice change of pace to have little singing on the track. It feels like a continuation of some of the more anger driven songs in catalogue and people who like the heavier side of the band will be pleased.”

“I think the EP is just a small taste of where we could possibly go next as a band. If ‘No Eternity‘ is considered a return-to-form album, then the EP is expanding those boundaries again. The coolest thing to me about the outcome of the EP is how extreme the shift in dynamic can be from song to song while still feeling like a cohesive listening experience as a whole.”

“Pure Like Porcelain” track list:

01 – “Ameliorate”

02 – “Views From Halfway Down”

03 – “The Preservation Of Hate”

04 – “Gnashing Teeth”

05 – “Do Not Resuscitate”