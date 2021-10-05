Kayo Dot Unveils New Song "The Necklace" From "Moss Grew On The Swords And Plowshares Alike" Album

US avant-garde doom project Kayo Dot have released their intricate percussive maze and third single entitled 'The Necklace' taken from the forthcoming new album "Moss Grew on the Swords and Plowshares Alike", which is slated for release on October 29, 2021. Cover art, tracklist, and more details of the new full-length can be viewed below.

Kayo Dot comment: "The track 'The Necklace' is a visceral elegy to the catastrophic effects of despair", explains lyricist Jason Byron. "Life is a weight that crushes some beneath tremendous pressure; and these are not to be shamed or exiled or damned."

Tracklist:

1. The Knight Errant

2. Brethren of the Cross

3. Void in Virgo (The Nature of Sacrifice)

4. Spectrum of One Colour

5. Get out of the Tower

6. The Necklace

7. Epipsychidion