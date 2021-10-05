Kayo Dot Unveils New Song "The Necklace" From "Moss Grew On The Swords And Plowshares Alike" Album
US avant-garde doom project Kayo Dot have released their intricate percussive maze and third single entitled 'The Necklace' taken from the forthcoming new album "Moss Grew on the Swords and Plowshares Alike", which is slated for release on October 29, 2021. Cover art, tracklist, and more details of the new full-length can be viewed below.
Kayo Dot comment: "The track 'The Necklace' is a visceral elegy to the catastrophic effects of despair", explains lyricist Jason Byron. "Life is a weight that crushes some beneath tremendous pressure; and these are not to be shamed or exiled or damned."
Tracklist:
1. The Knight Errant
2. Brethren of the Cross
3. Void in Virgo (The Nature of Sacrifice)
4. Spectrum of One Colour
5. Get out of the Tower
6. The Necklace
7. Epipsychidion
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Kayo Dot Unveils New Song 'The Necklace'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.