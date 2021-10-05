Fornhem Posts Title Track Of New Album "Stämman Från Berget" Online

Fornhem ("Ancient Home)" have released the glacial title track of their forthcoming new album "Stämman Från Berget" ("The Voice from the Mountain"), which is scheduled to hit the stores on November 5, 2021. The Swedish black metal trio has previously revealed the tracklist and further details of their harsh second full-length, which can be viewed below, where you can also check out the song.

Fornhem comment: "While reading the first chapters of Friedrich Nietzsche's 'Also sprach Zarathustra', I found myself fascinated with the romantic setting of a hermit living on a mountain for ten years", philosophises drummer, vocalist, and lyricist Vafthrudner. "With only a serpent and an eagle – which are symbolically quite interesting animals by the way – as friends, the hermit strives to find illumination. Once he reaches enlightenment, the hermit descends from the mountain to the next village to pronounce a simple yet profoundly provocative truth: 'Gott ist tot' – God is dead. As this album starts with a song about the desperation of losing one's God or indeed, the loneliness of existence, this track closes a circle. We have reached the same conclusion as Zarathustra: God is dead. Therefore Emptiness rules again and it is up to ourselves, not to find, but to give meaning to our lives."

Tracklisting:

1. Den Längsta Dagen

2. Uþarba Spa

3. Förlist

4. Stämman från Berget

5. Untergang