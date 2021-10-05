Devildriver Parts Ways With Guitarist Neal Tiemann
California metal veterans Devildriver has announced that they have parted company with guitarist Neal Tiemann. A short message posted by frontman Dez Fafara on Instagram reads as follows:
"It’s at this time we are announcing the parting of ways with Neal. Neal filled in at a time when we needed him most, we thank him for his touring & song writing efforts in DevilDriver… it was an honor to have jammed with him. Adios Amigo good luck in whatever you do."
Tiemann joined the group in 2015, appearing on the albums, "Trust No One," "Outlaws 'til The End Vol. 1," "Dealing With Demons I" and "Dealing With Demons II."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Aquilus Shares New Music Video
- Next Article:
Fornhem Posts Title Track Of New Album Online
0 Comments on "Devildriver Parts Ways With Guitarist"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.