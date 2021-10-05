Devildriver Parts Ways With Guitarist Neal Tiemann

California metal veterans Devildriver has announced that they have parted company with guitarist Neal Tiemann. A short message posted by frontman Dez Fafara on Instagram reads as follows:

"It’s at this time we are announcing the parting of ways with Neal. Neal filled in at a time when we needed him most, we thank him for his touring & song writing efforts in DevilDriver… it was an honor to have jammed with him. Adios Amigo good luck in whatever you do."

Tiemann joined the group in 2015, appearing on the albums, "Trust No One," "Outlaws 'til The End Vol. 1," "Dealing With Demons I" and "Dealing With Demons II."