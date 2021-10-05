Aquilus Shares New Music Video "Into Wooded Hollows"
Legendary atmospheric metal band Aquilus return with "Into Wooded Hollows," their first single from their second full-length album, "Bellum I," out on 3rd December via Blood Music.
Watch the music video for "Into Wooded Hollows," shot in Hungary below.
On the single's concept, Aquilus' Horace Rosenqvist explains: "The old woman lighting a fire in the dark represents death, and the young woman washing her clothes in the water at sunset represents life and rebirth."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Agarthic Reveals Debut Album Details
- Next Article:
Devildriver Parts Ways With Guitarist
0 Comments on "Aquilus Shares New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.