Aquilus Shares New Music Video "Into Wooded Hollows"

Legendary atmospheric metal band Aquilus return with "Into Wooded Hollows," their first single from their second full-length album, "Bellum I," out on 3rd December via Blood Music.

Watch the music video for "Into Wooded Hollows," shot in Hungary below.

On the single's concept, Aquilus' Horace Rosenqvist explains: "The old woman lighting a fire in the dark represents death, and the young woman washing her clothes in the water at sunset represents life and rebirth."