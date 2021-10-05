The Last Ten Seconds Of Life Announces New, Self-Titled Album, Premieres Music Video For "The Sabbath"

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life return with new single "The Sabbath" and announce the release of their new self-titled album, out 28th January 2022 via new label Unique Leader.

Watch the video to "The Sabbath" below.

TLTSOL now return to the fold in 2022 with a career defining self-titled album. Straddling the Nu Metal, Rock, Death Metal and Downtempo genres in equal measure, TLTSOL have created a magnum opus of a record that will appeal equally to fans of Korn & Slipknot as much as it will to fans of Alice in Chains or Pantera.

The band comment on the album: "The pinnacle of malevolence, crushing riffs, and unbound lyricism that listeners have come to love and identify with us. Unique Leader is the perfect home to release this monster and we are more than excited to work with the brand to deliver this album to the masses."

A Pennsylvania-bred deathcore band with a relentless, ferocious attack – and a name taken from a Smiths song – TLTSOL emerged in 2010 and have since become a major name on the underground rock scene with their emotionally intense and physically punishing sound.