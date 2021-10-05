Ravenous To Record Live DVD In Edmonton, Alberta

Canada’s Ravenous will be unleashing their new album "Hubris" on October 22nd via Feast Beast Records for North America plus Europe and for Asia via Spiritual Beast.

Before the full-length officially drops, the band is hosting two CD release shows for Alberta fans in Edmonton and Calgary. The Edmonton event will be hosted on October 9th at The Starlite Room, which will include a live DVD recording in support of "Hubris" and for their hometown crowd in Calgary, they will be performing on October 15th at Dickens.

The band hints at what attendees can expect from their live show:

"First-time fans can expect our performance and costumes to be akin to going to a Queen show in their early pub days, but with fast-riffs, blast beats, and more crowd-singing than you can shake a claw at! Our fans have a tendency to make people feel welcome, like joining a giant IRL Discord server, so the fans all become friends over time and that community not only strengthens us as a band, but also boosts the rest of the industry, so first-timers will find they left the show with more friends than they came in with!"

Details for the CD release shows can be found on Ravenous' Facebook page here.