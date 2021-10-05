Just For Fun

David Lee Roth Predicted His Own Retirement 30 Years Ago

David Lee Roth announced his pending retirement over the weekend, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his upcoming five-show residency at House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay will be his very last as a musician in the public eye.

Now - as every die-hard Van Halen/David Lee Roth knows - a segment of the music video for “A Lil’ Ain’t Enough,” predicts this very moment. In one scene towards the end of the music video, Diamond Dave visits a fortuneteller and flashes into the future where a marquee at Anaheim Stadium reads “Diamond Dave, THE ABSOLUTE FINAL TOUR: SOLD OUT”, as a bloated, old Dave exits a hover car. The date displayed on the bottom of the screen showing: October 10, 2021 (Dave’s birthday)....

See for yourself below: