Just For Fun
David Lee Roth Predicted His Own Retirement 30 Years Ago
David Lee Roth announced his pending retirement over the weekend, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his upcoming five-show residency at House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay will be his very last as a musician in the public eye.
Now - as every die-hard Van Halen/David Lee Roth knows - a segment of the music video for “A Lil’ Ain’t Enough,” predicts this very moment. In one scene towards the end of the music video, Diamond Dave visits a fortuneteller and flashes into the future where a marquee at Anaheim Stadium reads “Diamond Dave, THE ABSOLUTE FINAL TOUR: SOLD OUT”, as a bloated, old Dave exits a hover car. The date displayed on the bottom of the screen showing: October 10, 2021 (Dave’s birthday)....
See for yourself below:
