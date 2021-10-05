"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Just For Fun

David Lee Roth Predicted His Own Retirement 30 Years Ago

posted Oct 5, 2021 at 3:26 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

David Lee Roth announced his pending retirement over the weekend, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his upcoming five-show residency at House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay will be his very last as a musician in the public eye.

Now - as every die-hard Van Halen/David Lee Roth knows - a segment of the music video for “A Lil’ Ain’t Enough,” predicts this very moment. In one scene towards the end of the music video, Diamond Dave visits a fortuneteller and flashes into the future where a marquee at Anaheim Stadium reads “Diamond Dave, THE ABSOLUTE FINAL TOUR: SOLD OUT”, as a bloated, old Dave exits a hover car. The date displayed on the bottom of the screen showing: October 10, 2021 (Dave’s birthday)....

See for yourself below:

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "David Lee Roth Predicted His Retirement 30 Yrs Ago"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 