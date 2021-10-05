"some music was meant to stay underground..."

200 Stab Wounds Premiere New Song "Drilling Your Head" From Upcoming New Album "Slave To The Scalpel"

posted Oct 5, 2021 at 3:06 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

200 Stab Wounds premiere a new song entitled “Drilling Your Head”, taken from their upcoming new album "Slave To The Scalpel". The record will be out in stores November 12 and was recorded and mixed by Andy Nelson (Weekend Nachos, Jesus Piece, Harm's Way) and mastered by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Integrity).

Check out now "Drilling Your Head" below.


