Mortiferum Premiere New Song "Exhumed From Mortal Spheres" From Upcoming New Album "Preserved In Torment"
Washington-based death doom quartet Mortiferum will release their new studio full-length "Preserved In Torment" on November 5th, via Profound Lore Records. The group premiere a new advance track from it named "Exhumed From Mortal Spheres" streaming via YouTube for you below.
