Portrayal Of Guilt Premiere New Music Video For “…Where The Suffering Never Ends”

Portrayal Of Guilt‘s new music video for their single “…where the suffering never ends” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. YThe track is taken from the band’s impending new album “Christfucker“, due out November 05th through Run For Cover. The clip was directed by Craig Murray.

Explains Murray:

“I wanted to make an immersive film, which takes the viewer on a progressive journey that never seems to end. I had a structured idea that I wanted to shoot, but also shot loads of ominous scenes that could develop new ideas about the story for the viewer. The initial edit was between 15-20 minutes long, leaving me no option but to cut it down. I decided to leave the opening act as long as I could by extending the intro sounds, which are various parts of the song slowed down and reversed. We camped overnight in the forest to shoot the film in a mostly chronological order, between us we had over 1000 harvest mite bites by the end of it…”