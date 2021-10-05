Bullet For My Valentine Premiere Music Video For “Rainbow Veins”
Bullet For My Valentine premiered an official music video for their latest advance track “Rainbow Veins“. The track is off the group’s impending new self-titled album, due out November 05th.
Comment Bullet For My Valentine:
“‘Rainbow Veins‘ is out now and we couldn’t be happier for you guys to finally hear it. It is one of our favorite tracks from the upcoming album and we’re sure it’ll be one of yours too. Turn it up!”
