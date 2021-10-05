All Hail The Yeti Premiere New Single & Music Video “Bury Your Memory” - To Release New EP In November

A November 12th release has been slated for the new All Hail The Yeti EP, “Within The Hollow Earth“. A new official music video for the track “Bury Your Memory‘ from it has premiered online streamin for you below. The EP will be released by Minus Head Records.





Tells singer Connor Garritty:

“‘Bury Your Memory‘ was one of the first songs that we completed for this EP and I immediately knew that it would be the first single. It feels very much like a traditional AHTY song, reminiscent of our self-titled record.”

“‘Within The Hollow Earth‘ has been hiding in the shadows for almost two years, and now it is peeking through the darkness to shed light on a dim music scene. We cannot wait to unleash this on the world. The past couple years have been difficult for all of us and the excitement of releasing this has been taken away more times than I can remember. ‘Within The Hollow Earth‘ will offer blue skies for this bleak world. We are very proud of the work and feel very confident that it paints a perfectly beautiful picture of how horrific life can be.”