Twilight Force Founder Launches Solo Project Urferd; Debut Album "Resan" To Be Released In April 2022

Black Lodge Records presents their new signing Urferd. The ambient nordic folk music project from Daniel Beckman, the man behind Twilight Force and Ages. The debut album goes under the name "Resan" and will see the light of day on April 15, 2022. You can watch a trailer for the album below.

The first album "Resan" will be released on Black Lodge Records in 2022, and is a musical odyssey in both a literal and figurative sense. The album takes the listener on a journey through dark and olden nordic forests; where strife and hardships follows in our steps, yet where the beauty and vastness of the solemn nordic landscape persists and permeates. From the album opening’s depiction of a serene morning’s dawn, to the closing track’s respite of a hearth at nightfall, "Resan" traverses a multitude of captivating musical landscapes and themes throughout its eight songs. Urferd signifies the beginning of a new and additional musical chapter for its founder and sole member, Daniel Beckman (Twilight Force, Ages), and brings a refreshing new perspective to the genre, challenging the boundaries of dark atmospheric folk music.