Intricated Premiere New Song "Ruthless Domination" From Upcoming New Album "Apocalyptic Metamorphosis"

Thailand's brutal death metal outfit Intricated premiere a new song entitled “Ruthless Domination”, taken from their upcoming new album "Apocalyptic Metamorphosis", which will be out in stores December 10th via Comatose Music.

Check out now "Ruthless Domination" below.



