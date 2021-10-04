Intricated Premiere New Song "Ruthless Domination" From Upcoming New Album "Apocalyptic Metamorphosis"
Thailand's brutal death metal outfit Intricated premiere a new song entitled “Ruthless Domination”, taken from their upcoming new album "Apocalyptic Metamorphosis", which will be out in stores December 10th via Comatose Music.
Check out now "Ruthless Domination" below.
