Johnny Booth Premiere New Track & Music Video "Deepfake"
Johnny Booth premiere a new track and music video named “Deepfake”. The video was directed by Gulab Singh and Johnny Booth themselves and is streaming via YouTube fro you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Hyperdontia Premiere New Song "Snakes of Innards"
- Next Article:
Intricated Premiere New Song "Ruthless Domination"
0 Comments on "Johnny Booth Premiere New Track & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.