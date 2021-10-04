Hyperdontia Premiere New Song "Snakes of Innards" From Upcoming New Album "Hideous Entity"

Hyperdontia premiere a new song entitled “Snakes of Innards”. It is the opening track from the band's new album "Hideous Entity," out November 12th, 2021 through Dark Descent Records, Me Saco Un Ojo and Desiccated Productions.

Check out now "Snakes of Innards" below.