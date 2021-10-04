Hyperdontia Premiere New Song "Snakes of Innards" From Upcoming New Album "Hideous Entity"
Hyperdontia premiere a new song entitled “Snakes of Innards”. It is the opening track from the band's new album "Hideous Entity," out November 12th, 2021 through Dark Descent Records, Me Saco Un Ojo and Desiccated Productions.
Check out now "Snakes of Innards" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Candlemass Covers Classic Trouble Song
- Next Article:
Johnny Booth Premiere New Track & Music Video
0 Comments on "Hyperdontia Premiere New Song 'Snakes of Innards'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.