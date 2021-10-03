Candlemass Covers Classic Trouble Song "The Tempter" In Tribute To Eric Wagner
Band Photo: Candlemass (?)
Swedish doom metal legends Candlemass has released a cover of the Trouble classic, "The Tempter," as a way of paying tribute to Trouble's late vocalist Eric Wagner. You can check it out below.
Candlemass: ""Here's our homage to our friend and hero, Eric Wagner (Trouble, The Skull) who sadly died some time ago, way too soon! This is for you Eric, R.I.P."
Wagner passed away in August, after battling the COVID-19 virus. He was sixty two years old.
