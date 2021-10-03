Sentinels Posts New Music Video "Comfort In Familiar Pain" Online

New Jersey's rising, volatile metal/hardcore band Sentinels have debuted a frantic new single today titled "Comfort In Familiar Pain." The song is found on the band's upcoming debut album, "Collapse By Design," that's out October 22 from SharpTone Records. The band is currently previewing songs from the new record for fans on the road with Lorna Shore.

Commenting on the new single drummer Dave Rucki states:

"'C.I.F.P.' touches on the feelings that take place after ending a toxic relationship. Even after you’re free from it, you sometimes battle and question whether or not you deserve better when it comes to future encounters & relationships.

"I found myself in this particular situation on more than one occasion. I felt like I was punishing myself in a way by allowing myself to get into relationships I knew weren’t good for me, all because I ended good relationships in the past that didn’t need to end. Writing the lyrics for this record has been the most therapeutic experience of my life and I hope that people can find something here that resonates with them."