Earthless To Remaster And Re-Release First Three Albums

San Diego's heavy psych rock trio Earthless will reissue their widely acclaimed and massively influential first 3 albums, "Sonic Prayer," "Rhythms from a Cosmic Sky" and "From the Ages" via Nuclear Blast on January 14th. The remastered versions will be available digitally and on limited edition vinyl, cassette and CD.

Hailing from San Diego, California, the psychedelic rock three piece, Earthless, formed in 2001 and over the course of the last 20 years have become one of the genre's most influential and essential bands. Drawing influence from early classic rock and the Japanese psych and German krautrock scenes, Isaiah Mitchell (guitar, vocals), Mike Eginton (bass) and Mario Rubalcaba (drums) explore the furthest reaches of cosmic sound with vast instrumentals and dynamic improvisation.

The trio recently completed work on their 6th album that's due out in 2022.