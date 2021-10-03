"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Mire (Nick Hipa, Ex-As I Lay Dying) Premiere Debut Single & Music Video "Refined"

posted Oct 3, 2021 at 3:29 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of As I Lay Dying

Band Photo: As I Lay Dying (?)

Ex-As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa has launched his new band project named Mire. You can stream their debut single “Refined”, complete with a music video for it, via YouTube below.

Explains Hipa:

“Very stoked to share some new music from my band Mire. Ryan, Benton, and I started this journey together in 2017, with the simple desire to create stylistically unrestrained music based on mutual admiration for riff based songwriting.

Our first single ‘Refined‘ is out now. It’s a decently pummeling tune that represents just one facet of what we’ve created together. I really hope you dig it, and look forward to sharing more tunes in the near future.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Mire (Ex-As I Lay Dying) Premiere Debut Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 