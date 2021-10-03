Mire (Nick Hipa, Ex-As I Lay Dying) Premiere Debut Single & Music Video "Refined"
Band Photo: As I Lay Dying (?)
Ex-As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa has launched his new band project named Mire. You can stream their debut single “Refined”, complete with a music video for it, via YouTube below.
Explains Hipa:
“Very stoked to share some new music from my band Mire. Ryan, Benton, and I started this journey together in 2017, with the simple desire to create stylistically unrestrained music based on mutual admiration for riff based songwriting.
Our first single ‘Refined‘ is out now. It’s a decently pummeling tune that represents just one facet of what we’ve created together. I really hope you dig it, and look forward to sharing more tunes in the near future.”
