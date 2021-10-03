War Orphan Premieres New Single "Cuffs"

Thrash/hardcore collective War Orphan has returned with a hard hitting, uplifting new single about self confidence titled "Cuffs." First revealed at KnotFest.com, the song is now available on all streaming services.

Commenting on the track, vocalist David Bason states:

"Cuffs is all about believing in yourself and never giving up. There’s a confidence we all gain as years go by but sometimes we need a reminder that we’re worth the fight. This is a song you can put on anytime you’re doubting yourself. You’re worth it, got get everything you dreamed of! From your friends in War Orphan, you’re worth it."

The new single from War Orphan, which consists of guitarist Richie Cipriano (ex-Sick Of It All, Reach), drummer Dante Renzi (Reach), bassist Danny Martinez and vocalist David Bason (Barfbag, Lords Of The Drift), is the latest in a string of tracks the band has released over the past few months that will be featured on their forthcoming new album due out in 2022.