Møl Posts New Music Video "Vestige" Online

Danish blackgaze masters Møl have released the stunning new single "Vestige." The track is the latest glimpse of their highly-anticipated second studio album, "Diorama," which is set for release via Nuclear Blast Records on 5th November.

Accompanied by a video that embraces Møl's deep sense of artistry and unfiltered sentiment, "Vestige" is a perfect embodiment of a band caught between worlds. Lyrically the track deals with the subject of gaslighting and society's constant wish to free itself from reality by the cheapest means that the world has to offer us.

Watch the music video, captured and edited by Tobias Scavenius, below.

The band comments: "Gaslighting takes on many forms and our willingness to subject ourselves to an illusion knows no boundaries. However rotten and hollow the core, we still buy into the idea of purchasable raptures, frail salvations, an escape from modern meaninglessness. The video juxtaposes a sunbathed, stylised expression with inspiration from Dario Argento’s colorspace of Susperia from 1977 with vivid colors and high contrasts. Unpleasant and unnerving, yet lavish and extravagant shots are interposed with the performance of the band, spiraling through daylight to nighttime in the vibrant interior of the dome."