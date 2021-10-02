Headline News

Former Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Announces His Retirement; Upcoming Shows To Be His Last

Former Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth has announced that his upcoming performances at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be his final performances. Speaking with the Las Vegas Review Journal, the singer said:

"I'm retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement. You've got the news. Share it with the world. "I'm not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows.

"I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter. I know that when I am in the audience, whether you come out with a ukelele or a marching band, all I ask is you give me everything you've got to give. That's what I did for the last 50 years. I'll give you all I've got to give. It's been an amazing, great run; no regrets, nothing to say about anybody.

"I'll miss y'all. Stay frosty."

You can hear his statement via the Van Halen News Desk here.

His final show dates are as follows:

December 31 - House Of Blues

January 1 - House Of Blues

January 5 - House Of Blues

January 7 - House Of Blues

January 8 - House Of Blues