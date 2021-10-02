Thirteen Bled Promises Premiere New Song "Hell Froze" From Upcoming New EP "Foundation"
Thirteen Bled Promises premiere a new song entitled “Hell Froze”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Foundation", which will be out in stores October 22nd, 2021 via Lacerated Enemy Records.
Check out now "Hell Froze" below.
