Confess Premiere New Song & Music Video "Megalodon" From Upcoming New Album "Revenge At All Costs"

posted Oct 2, 2021 at 3:59 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Confess - the Iranian band that fled to Norway - announce their new album "Revenge At All Costs" which is scheduled to drop on January 21 through Rexius Records. A new music video for "Megalodon" from it has premiered streaming via YouTube below:

Tells Nikan "Siyanor" Khosravi:

"'Megalodon' was the first song that I wrote after I moved to Norway. Also, it is my first experience with low-tuned seven-string. The interesting part of it was, it was actually an improvisation that I had recorded on my phone. After couple of weeks when we were listening to it again we were like: 'Damn! This thing is fire! It should be completed and make it to the album!'"

