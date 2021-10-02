Confess Premiere New Song & Music Video "Megalodon" From Upcoming New Album "Revenge At All Costs"
Confess - the Iranian band that fled to Norway - announce their new album "Revenge At All Costs" which is scheduled to drop on January 21 through Rexius Records. A new music video for "Megalodon" from it has premiered streaming via YouTube below:
Tells Nikan "Siyanor" Khosravi:
"'Megalodon' was the first song that I wrote after I moved to Norway. Also, it is my first experience with low-tuned seven-string. The interesting part of it was, it was actually an improvisation that I had recorded on my phone. After couple of weeks when we were listening to it again we were like: 'Damn! This thing is fire! It should be completed and make it to the album!'"
