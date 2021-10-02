Trivium Premiere New Music Video “The Phalanx”
Band Photo: Trivium (?)
Trivium premiere an official music video for their new advance track “The Phalanx“. That single is taken from the group’s upcoming full-length “In The Court Of The Dragon“. The album will be out next Friday, October 08th.
Explains bassist Paolo Gregoletto:
“‘The Phalanx‘ was like an old muscle car sitting in the driveway with no engine. It was a demo from ‘Shogun‘ that had the middle section removed for another song (‘Torn Between Scylla And Charybdis‘), demoed again on ‘Silence In The Snow‘ but ultimately scrapped, and now it has found its home on the new album.
Once we knew the album was going in a more epic, proggy direction, I immediately thought of the song and pitched the idea to the others. With a few minor changes to some chorus parts, a brand middle section, and the orchestrations from Ihsahn, ‘The Phalanx‘ was reborn. It’s got a lot of new and old riffs and I think you should dig this if you liked ‘Shogun‘.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Once Human (ex-Machine Head, etc.) Premiere Video
- Next Article:
Confess Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Trivium Premiere New Music Video 'The Phalanx'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.