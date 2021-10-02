Trivium Premiere New Music Video “The Phalanx”

Band Photo: Trivium (?)

Trivium premiere an official music video for their new advance track “The Phalanx“. That single is taken from the group’s upcoming full-length “In The Court Of The Dragon“. The album will be out next Friday, October 08th.

Explains bassist Paolo Gregoletto:

“‘The Phalanx‘ was like an old muscle car sitting in the driveway with no engine. It was a demo from ‘Shogun‘ that had the middle section removed for another song (‘Torn Between Scylla And Charybdis‘), demoed again on ‘Silence In The Snow‘ but ultimately scrapped, and now it has found its home on the new album.

Once we knew the album was going in a more epic, proggy direction, I immediately thought of the song and pitched the idea to the others. With a few minor changes to some chorus parts, a brand middle section, and the orchestrations from Ihsahn, ‘The Phalanx‘ was reborn. It’s got a lot of new and old riffs and I think you should dig this if you liked ‘Shogun‘.”