Once Human (ex-Machine Head, etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Only In Death”

Band Photo: Machine Head (?)

Once Human (ex-Machine Head, etc.) premiere their new music video for “Only In Death” off their upcoming studio full-length “Scar Weaver“, due out February 11 via earMUSIC.





Tells frontwoman Lauren Hart:

“This is my most personal song on the new album. It meant so much to me, that I really needed to get my hands dirty with the visuals. Logan and I filmed everything to keep the song’s the raw meaning. Musically, it’s very emotional and dire, and the outro is probably my favorite piece of music on the album!”