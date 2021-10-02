Once Human (ex-Machine Head, etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Only In Death”
Once Human (ex-Machine Head, etc.) premiere their new music video for “Only In Death” off their upcoming studio full-length “Scar Weaver“, due out February 11 via earMUSIC.
Tells frontwoman Lauren Hart:
“This is my most personal song on the new album. It meant so much to me, that I really needed to get my hands dirty with the visuals. Logan and I filmed everything to keep the song’s the raw meaning. Musically, it’s very emotional and dire, and the outro is probably my favorite piece of music on the album!”
