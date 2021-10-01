Burning Point Unveils New Single "Hit The Night"

Burning Point release new single "Hit The Night," album "Arsonist Of The Soul" is set for release on 22nd Oct on AFM Records. Check out the audio video below.

Burning Point have unleashed another killer appetizer taken from "Arsonist Of The Soul," as their new single "Hit The Night" has just been premiered!

"Musically it's a great mix of Judas Priest ("Painkiller" era) with a huge stadium size chorus you can pump your fist and bang your head!" Says Pete about the new song. Vocalist Luca adds: "The night is normally the moment when people go out to have fun, escaping from the avarage life, the cage where they are prisoned doing most of the times a job they don't like to make out their living, so hit the night regenerate your soul till the morning light."