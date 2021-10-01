Atlas Releases New Music Video "UHRI"

Finnish metalcore quintet Atlas has unveiled new single "UHRI," the fourth taste of the upcoming album "UKKO," due for release on 10th December 2021 via Long Branch Records. You can check it out below.

On the new single, guitarist Tuomas Kurikka states: "'UHRI' is about the journey to death. Embracing the cold and letting the black river pull you into the depths, where time can start over. The raven's vision fulfilled, truly. The sun is engulfed and white horses gallop through the ever frosted fields. The sky will cry its last tear and Ukko passes us his wisdom."