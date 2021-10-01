Blood Youth Surprises Fans With New Album "Visions Of Another Hell"

Today, Blood Youth have surprised dropped their third album "Visions Of Another Hell" via Rude Records. The release comes after last month's announcement that vocalist Kaya Tarsus would be leaving the band following their shows at Slam Dunk Festival. "Visions Of Another Hell" is therefore Kaya's final outing with Blood Youth and a swansong of epic proportions.

"'Visions Of Another Hell' is sonic snapshot of a period of time where we felt more comfortable in hell than anywhere else. Our best, most visceral and experimental creation to date. We couldn't be more proud of what this album became and what it means to us. As a band and a creative entity, all we've ever wanted is to express ourselves openly and to help others in the process.

It took everything from us to create VOAH, and hopefully it will give others the light they deserve," say the band.

The album features previously released singles "Iron Lung," "Cells," "Body of Wire," "Colony 3," and "Something to Numb the Pain." Alongside tracks such as 'Synthetic' and 'Kept In A Box', Visions Of Another Hell showcases Blood Youth's talent for interposing antagonistic metal with stunning melody.

Tracklisting:

1. a-LTX

2. Iron Lung

3. Something To Numb The Pain

4. Cells

5. Body Of Wire

6. Colony3

7. Open Window

8. Synthetic

9. Human Blur

10. Kept In A Box

11. Dogma