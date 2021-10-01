Massacre Posts New Music Video "Whisper In Darkness" Online
Florida's masters of death metal, Massacre, have debuted a gruesome music video today for their brand new single "Whisperer In Darkness," which is found on their highly anticipated 4th full-length album, "Resurgence," that's out October 22nd from Nuclear Blast.
Commenting on the new single, vocalist Kam Lee states:
"This is the bands love ballad. The first song we wrote together for the album, the one that brings us together in sweet harmony like honey and butter covered toast. It’s like a warm cozy cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter's morning… with marsh-mellows even. Until the horrid eldritch tentacle reaches up out of the toilet and violently picks you up off your feet and slams you face first into the concrete floor. Broken teeth, spurting blood and gore as parts of your tongue are torn from your maw while this hideous creature crawls its way up your rectum. Like I said… a love ballad."
